Daisy Edgar-Jones shares disastrous marijuana experience

Daisy Edgar-Jones was left with paranoia, soiled underwear, and panic attacks when she tried marijuana for the first time.

The British actress, 26, went to Amsterdam with a friend named Nancy and they decided to try some exotic products while there.

Telling all to the Anything Goes podcast, Daisy revealed, "I went to Amsterdam to try weed for the first time and I was super convinced it was good for me because of a Vice documentary about Californian nuns smoking it."

But she added, "It was not good, I ended up in an Ambulance in Amsterdam."

Sharing more details, she explained, "We went mental for about four days, we were doing all the brownies, going on walking tours. And on the final day, Nancy was like 'It's our last day, we've got to do one.'

"I said, 'Fine', but that I needed to pick because we had smoked too much. They handed this menu over to us at one of the cafes and it had a list of stuff and I remember there was one, it had some mental name. And it had four different strains of weed and I was like yep, that's pure. We shared it and I was on the side of this canal."

She revealed, "We were p***ing ourselves laughing for ages and ages and I wet myself. And then I had paranoid thoughts where I thought I was never going to stop laughing. And I thought I don't like this anymore, please can this end."

She added, "I started to have a panic attack, so I felt my heart go and it was beating really fast. And I fully passed out and I came to in an ambulance and had all of these ECG's attached to me."

Marijuana is technically illegal in Holland, but is decriminalised for personal use while the coffee house culture associated with the drug in Amsterdam is widely tolerated.