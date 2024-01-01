Scarlett Johansson fumes over OpenAI job offer

Scarlett Johansson has shared her frustration over being asked to work with artificial intelligence research organisation, OpenAI.

The 39-year-old actress made headlines in May when she reacted angrily to the fact an AI-powered chat system appeared to mimic her voice.

The star, who voiced a self-aware computer operating system named Samantha in the 2013 film Her, was reportedly "angered" by her voice's likeness being used for an OpenAI chat service.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Scarlett shared more details of her involuntary involvement in the project, saying, "(I) actively avoided being a part of the (AI) conversation, which was what made it so disturbing. I was like, 'How did I get wrapped up in this?' It was crazy. I was so angry."

The star went on to explain that she had concerns over the impact her voice being used by an international company could have on her children.

The Avengers: Endgame star said, "I felt I did not want to be at the forefront of that. I just felt it went against my core values. I don't like to kiss and tell. He (OpenAI CEO Sam Altman) came to me with this and I didn't tell anybody except my husband (Colin Jost) ... I also felt for my children it would be strange."

The mum-of-two added, "I try to be mindful of them."

In May, OpenAI responded to the backlash over the computer-generated voice they had used being similar to Scarlett's by removing the effect and claiming they had not intended to imitate the two-time Oscar nominee.

In her New York Times interview, Scarlett went on to express her fears over deepfake technology, describing it as a "dark wormhole you can never climb your way out of."