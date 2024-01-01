Sophia Bush recounts laser-focused approach to asking out Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush has recounted the focused way that she asked out football star Ashlyn Harris after learning she might date someone else.

The 42-year-old One Tree Hill actress surprised 38-year-old United States women's national player Ashlyn when she asked her out last year.

But the TV star explained she had to act quick as she learned mutual friends were trying to set up Ashlyn with someone else following her split from footballer wife Ali Krieger.

Telling all to her Work in Progress podcast, Sophia revealed, "I was like, 'If she's ready to date, she's going on a date with me.' Like, sorry, uh uh. Like, no f**king way."

Recalling Ashlyn's response to being asked out, Sophia continued, "She was like, 'Hold the phone, I always thought you were straight'. And I was like, 'I always thought you were happy. But we're both f**king single, what are we doing?'"

She added, "We were f**king cackling because I was like, 'Yeah. dude, I never looked at you as an option,' and she was like, 'I never looked at you as an option.'"

The duo began dating in 2023 but it wasn't until April 2024 that their romance was confirmed when Sophia penned an article for Glamour magazine where she came out as queer.

Ashlyn was in a relationship with Ali Krieger, 39, from 2010 to 2023 - getting married in 2019, adopting a daughter in 2021 and a son in 2022 before splitting the following year.

Sophia was previously married to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 until 2006 and businessman Grant Hughes from 2022 until August last year.