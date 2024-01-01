Clint Eastwood heartbroken by death of partner Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood has shared a moving tribute to his long-term companion, Christina Sandera, who has died.

The 94-year-old actor and director said he will greatly miss former restaurant hostess Christina, who passed away at the age of 61.

The iconic actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," while asking for privacy.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the publication that there would be no further information about Ms Sandera's death at this time.

Clint and Christina had been together for a decade, having first been linked in 2014 although reports didn't suggest a romance until the following year.

The couple had long kept their relationship closely guarded - while Clint has previously been married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 until 1984 and Dina Ruiz from 1996 until 2014.

The Unforgiven actor also dated Sondra Locke from 1975 until 1989, and Frances Fisher from 1990 until 1995.

Clint is a father of eight children, sharing son Kyle, born in 1968, and daughter Alison, born in 1972, with his first wife - but he also fathered daughters Laurie, born in 1954, and Kimber, born in 1964, with two separate women due to affairs during his marriage.

He fathered son Scott, born in 1986, and daughter Kathryn, born in 1988, with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.

The actor welcomed a daughter named Francesca in 1993 with actress Frances Fisher, while he shares a daughter named Morgan, born in 1996, with his second wife, Dina.