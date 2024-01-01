Madonna had a hand in Deadpool & Wolverine's Like a Prayer scene

Madonna advised Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy how to shoot a scene featuring her hit Like a Prayer.

The duo contacted the Queen of Pop asking for permission to use her 1989 single in the movie as she has never licensed it before.

However, they got more than they bargained for when Madonna, who has turned her hand to directing with the films W.E. and Filth and Wisdom, gave them notes on the scene.

"Madonna doesn't just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed," Reynolds said on SiriusXM. "So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it... We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why."

The actor continued: "And she gave a great note. My God, she watched it and, I'm not kidding, she was like, 'You need to do this, this, :and this in this moment.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right."

Levy added: "We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this one note. She had only one note, and it was a great note, and it made the sequence better."

The filmmaker also revealed that Deadpool fans had one of Madonna's sons, who loves the foul-mouthed comic book hero, to thank for putting a good word in with her.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, is in cinemas from 25 July.