Gisele Bündchen celebrates 44th with twin sister

Gisele Bündchen has celebrated her 44th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia.

The supermodel marked the shared occasion with snaps of the festivities for her 22.8 million Instagram followers.

In the first pic, the Brazilian beauties are smiling as Gisele sits beside Patricia.

"Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes," Bündchen's caption began.

"Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead," she wrote, adding a praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

The catwalk veteran also shared a photo of the sisters blowing out the candles on their cakes while sitting side-by-side.

Other images included a dinner table set for their celebrations and a snap of their chocolate truffles.

Bündchen has four other sisters - Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela and Rafaela - as well as Patricia, who is her fraternal twin.

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," Bündchen told People.

"Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

Earlier this month, Gisele enjoyed a vacation in Costa Rica with her boyfriend, jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The couple were accompanied by Gisele's children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.