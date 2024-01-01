Andrew Garfield's girlfriend denies using magic to seduce him

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas, has refuted accusations that she used magic spells to win him over.

The self-described professional witch spoke about her relationship with the Spider-Man star in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she said. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Tomas has worked as a spiritual mentor for powerful people all over the world. Among her many offerings, she teaches a seduction master class.

She further told The Times, "Magic takes time. It can't happen overnight."

Tomas previously explained on her podcast, The Friday Emails, that she stopped offering the seduction how-to after "horrific accusations that were levelled at me that I'd used magic to seduce my partner".

Tomas and two-time Oscar nominee Garfield were snapped earlier this year holding hands and cosying up on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, as reported by Us Weekly.

Obsession with Garfield's dating life is nothing new. The tick, tick... BOOM! lead dated actor Emma Stone for three years before their 2015 breakup. He has previously been linked to Susie Abromeit, Rita Ora, Aisling Bea, Christine Gabel, Olivia Brower and Alyssa Miller.