Kim Cattrall addresses rumours of AJLT... return

Kim Cattrall is setting the record straight about rumours of a return to And Just Like That...

The actor debunked reports that alleged she would reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming third season of the Sex and the City sequel series.

"Aw that's so kind," Kim wrote on X, "but I'm not."

Cattrall originated the role on Sex and the City, reprised it in two films, and made a cameo as Samantha on season two of And Just Like That... last year in a scene she filmed alone.

Her surprise return to the Sex and the City universe came after years of rumoured tensions with lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker.

It was widely speculated that following the success of her cameo in the second season, Cattrall would sign on to reprise her role as Samantha for the sequel's third outing, which is currently filming in and around New York City.

Cattrall had already said last year however that she had no plans to appear on And Just Like That... beyond her season two cameo. Speaking on the Today show in June 2023, she revealed, "This is as far as I'm gonna go."

However, she admitted keeping her character close to her heart.

"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she added. "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."