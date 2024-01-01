Robin Williams' son marks late actor's 73rd birthday

The son of the late Robin Williams, Zak Williams, has marked what would have been his father's 73rd birthday.

In a touching post shared via X, Zak wrote, "Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world.

"There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever."

The post was accompanied by a black and white throwback photo of Williams smiling at the camera while sitting on the floor, leaning against a sofa.

Williams died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

Throughout the Good Will Hunting actor's career, he dealt with substance abuse and severe depression. Shortly before his death, the star was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, with early symptoms starting in 2013.

Williams and his first wife Valerie Velardi welcomed son Zak in 1983. He has a sister, Zelda, and a brother, Cody, from his father's second marriage to Marsha Garces.

A mental health advocate, Zak has shared that he was left "traumatised" and "feeling extremely isolated and broken" by his dad's shocking death.

He began struggling with depression and anxiety and sought relief through alcohol, which he later learned to manage and combat in therapy and recovery group meetings.

"Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn't a life that was worth living. Something had to give," he told People at the time.