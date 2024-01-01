Bella Thorne slams Ozempic for promoting 'crazy beauty standards'

Bella Thorne has argued people using Ozempic in Hollywood are promoting "crazy beauty standards".

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the actress shared a video showing her standing in a blue leopard-print bikini.

In the candid clip, Bella discussed how she believes Ozempic, a semaglutide conventionally used as an antidiabetic medication, is having a wide-spread impact on body image.

"So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while," she stated. "And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic."

In recent years, the use of the medication has sparked debate in the entertainment industry, with celebrities using it to help them lose and maintain their weight.

However, Bella insisted that she hasn't been tempted to try the product.

"I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere," the 26-year-old continued. "And, I'm finally feeling good about myself, O.K?

"I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can..." she declared, before flipping the bird and concluding: "...off."

Bella is no stranger to updating her fans on her life and health via her social media platforms.

In February, she posted a "mental health check-in" while experiencing a low point.

"My mental health is not good. On a scale of one to crying all night, I'm at a 10," she said.

"It's important to make these videos because when we go on social media, we see all this happiness, amazing looks, hair, make-up and everything," the star continued. "Even making this list is making me more depressed. But I guess what I'm trying to say is it's O.K. to be depressed."