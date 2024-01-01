Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to change surname following 'painful events'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to drop "Pitt" from her surname following "painful events".

Just after her 18th birthday in May, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt launched legal proceedings to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

As required by the petition, the filing was announced with a legal notice in The Los Angeles Times.

In response to inquiries over Shiloh's decision, her lawyer Peter Levine issued a statement to People on Sunday.

"The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process," he said.

In addition, Levine emphasised that Shiloh didn't take out an advertisement to announce the news.

"Shiloh Jolie did not take out an 'ad' announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate," he continued. "As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in The Los Angeles Times, as is required."

Shiloh has not disclosed her reasons for dropping Pitt from her surname. A hearing over the pending change is set to take place on 29 July.

However, Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in legal battles for many years.

The actress filed to end the marriage in 2016, and though they were reportedly each declared single in 2019, the divorce is yet to be finalised. They are also involved in court cases relating to shared properties and business interests, including a winery in France.

In addition to Shiloh, Angelina and Brad are parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.