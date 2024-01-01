Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones thank Twisters fans after film beats box office predictions

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones have thanked cinemagoers for supporting their new movie Twisters after it took the box office by storm on its opening weekend.

The new film, a spiritual successor to the 1996 classic disaster movie Twister, shot to the top of the North American box office with $80.5 million (£62 million), easily surpassing projections of $50 million (£39 million) to $55 million (£42.5 million).

In a collaborative Instagram post, Daisy, Glen and their co-stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea and David Corenswet celebrated its success.

"Thank you to all who have turned up for @twistersmovie this weekend!!! For those who haven't got their tickets yet...GET TO THE MOVIE THEATRE!!!" they wrote on Sunday.

They also shared a montage of the film's stars, also including Kiernan Shipka and Sasha Lane, yelling the line, "Get to the movie theatre." It references a sequence in the movie where they take shelter in a cinema.

Glen also took to X to share a photo of him and Daisy doing the "number one" hand gesture in front of a Twisters billboard.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to ride the storm with us this weekend," he captioned the post. "What a wonderful whirlwind! #Twisters."

In North America, Twisters achieved the third biggest opening weekend of the year after Inside Out 2 and Dune: Part Two. It also set the record for the best domestic opening for a disaster film.

The movie didn't perform quite so well overseas, taking $42.7 million (£33 million) so far, bringing its global total to $123.3 million (£95.3 million).