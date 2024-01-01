Woody Harrelson was 'chastised' by driver following traffic collision

Woody Harrelson was "chastised" by a driver after crashing his electric motorcycle into the side of his car.

While on the way to a podcast interview in Los Angeles in June, the Zombieland actor tried to overtake a Tesla on the left and his motorbike crashed into the vehicle when it took a left-hand turn. He was thrown over the handlebars and luckily walked away with only a wrist injury.

Woody, 62, recalled being scolded by the Tesla driver - until he took off his helmet and he recognised him.

"He didn't notice (who I was), until the helmet came (off)," he said on Monday's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "He was chastising me. 'Why are you passing me on the left?' 'I'm sorry, you're right.' 'But you shouldn't do that!' 'Yeah, I know I shouldn't.' 'But why did you?' 'I don't know what I was thinking. In retrospect, not a great idea.'

"But anyway, then I took off my helmet and he's like, 'I know you... I don't remember your name.' I said, 'Woody', then we were on (good terms). We were doing some laughing before it was all over."

The Hunger Games actor noted that a lot of cars slowed down to look at the accident but he wasn't sure if it was because he's famous or because they wanted to "see the idiot who passed on the left".

While Woody owned up to his mistake, he pointed out that the driver was at fault too.

"Like I said to him, 'Would it have been so bad to see a blinker?'" he added.

The actor revealed his accident during an appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in June.

"I always thought I would be OK. I felt there was some pain involved. I felt the pain but I never thought I'd be killed or anything or maimed," he shared.