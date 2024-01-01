Holly Marie Combs reveals late Shannen Doherty thought she 'had more time'

Holly Marie Combs has revealed that Shannen Doherty thought she had more time.

During the latest episode of the House of Halliwell podcast, the 50-year-old actress reflected on the death of her Charmed co-star, Shannen.

In the episode, Holly revealed that Shannen, who passed away on 13 July aged 53 after a long battle with breast cancer, didn't think she was going to die "anytime soon".

"I've had a little bit of time to reflect on that and how everything worked out," Holly said. "I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That's the really sad part."

"We had big, big plans for this year. She didn't think she was going anywhere anytime soon," the Pretty Little Liars actress continued. "It sounds terribly cliché... until it happens to you, you always think you have more time. Life changes on a dime."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2017. In 2020, she announced that the cancer had returned, and in 2023, she revealed that it had spread to her brain and bones.

On 8 July, days before her death, it was announced that Shannen would be co-hosting the House of Halliwell podcast, in which they would re-watch episodes of Charmed together.

"I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here, and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes, as she kept saying," Holly said. "She became like a fan, she watched it like an audience member... I don't think anybody loved Charmed more than she did."

Holly, Shannen and Alyssa Milano played the Halliwell sisters in the series, which began airing in 1998. Shannen left the show at the end of the third series in 2001.