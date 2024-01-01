Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker spark reconciliation rumours

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker have sparked reconciliation rumours five months after they split.

The Skins star and her ex-husband, actor and comedian Benjamin, were spotted together at an art gallery in the Maldives on Sunday.

The outing comes five months after the pair, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their divorce.

Kaya, 32, and Benjamin, 42, have two children together, a seven-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

The duo were at the Patina Maldives gallery for the unveiling of Iranian-French artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar's latest art collection.

Kaya took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from the trip, including a snap of her and Benjamin posing with Sassan, Olympic athlete Mo Farah and musician Little Simz.

Soon after the British actress posted the photo, social media users began speculating that the actors were giving their marriage another chance.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement in February.

"Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends," the statement read. "They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

Before their trip to the Maldives, Kaya and Benjamin were last seen together at a wedding in September 2022.

The duo met on the set of The King's Daughter in 2014.