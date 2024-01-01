The View host Ana Navarro slams George Clooney criticising Joe Biden

The View host Ana Navarro has lashed out at George Clooney over critical remarks he made about Joe Biden.

American politics were thrown into turmoil over the weekend as Biden, 81, officially withdrew from the 2024 Presidential Election race after weeks of backlash.

The ageing Commander-in-Chief has seen even his most loyal supporters turn on him following a string of cringe-inducing interviews where he gave confused answers, failed to make sense or at times form words.

Oscar winner George, 63, had been among those to hit out at the President, demanding the politician retire in an open letter he had published in the New York Times.

But now Ana, 52, has blasted the Batam & Robin star for speaking out, saying during Monday's episode of The View, "I was sad (Joe Biden withdrew). You know, as I've said here many times, I love Joe Biden and I'm full of gratitude to Joe Biden today.

"So, Joe Biden, thank you for everything, over 54 years of career... So I was sad in the way that when you see a champion athlete retire, leave it all on the field and walk away into the sunset, that made me sad, it gave me nostalgia."

She continued, "I was also mad because he's been dragged relentlessly for three weeks by some people who supposedly were his friends. I hope that a lot of those donors that went out and said all sorts of things about him come back with a big check now!"

And singling out George to place blame, she blasted, "George Clooney, contigo!", using the Spanish word for "with you".

Biden stunned Americans on Sunday when he announced via social media that he will no longer attempt to run for office in the upcoming elections in November.

He is hotly tipped to be replaced by current Vice President, Kamala Harris, to lead the Democrats against Donald Trump and the Republican Party.