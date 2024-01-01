Madonna's son David Banda clarifies 'homeless' confusion

Madonna's son David Banda has cleared the air after leaving fans concerned he was struggling to feed himself and without a home.

The 18-year-old aspiring musician is the adopted son of 65-year-old pop singer Madonna and her 55-year-old ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

David sparked alarm over the weekend when he made comments during an Instagram Live discussion that implied he was homeless and couldn't afford to feed himself.

But now he has assured his fans that he is well, declaring in a statement shared via Instagram on Monday, "TO ALL OF THOSE CONCERNED. My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving! Please stop worrying everything is good."

During a Live stream via the app on Saturday, David sparked alarm when he opened up about living in The Bronx with his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Maria Atuesta.

He said at the time, "It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young."

His comments provoked a frenzy of speculation about his living conditions with many fearing he had fallen into poverty, despite his mother being worth a reported $850 million (£657 million) and his father being worth $150 million (£116 million).

David is reportedly making an income as a guitar instructor, promoting lessons via social media at the cost of $200 (£154) per one hour session.