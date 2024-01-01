Nicole Kidman shares rare details of Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman has shared some rare memories of her married days with Tom Cruise.

The 57-year-old Australian actress was married to the 61-year-old action star from 1990 until 2001, during which time they starred in the critically acclaimed film Eyes Wide Shut.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Nicole explained that she thinks director Stanley Kubrick was "mining" her marriage for inspiration for the erotic thriller.

The Big Little Lies star conceded, "I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He'd ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling."

She then went on to reveal she and Tom stayed in a film trailer over the course of the two year filming process - where they grew close to co-star Sydney Pollack.

She recalled, "By the end, we're learning how to make pasta because he's a great cook, Sydney. Stanley would come to our trailer, we'd eat. In the little kitchen in our trailer, Sydney would make this unbelievable artichoke pasta with (Parmigiano-)Reggiano and this incredible olive oil and roast chicken."

Sharing rare insight into their married life, Nicole added, "We had a home 10 minutes away, but we lived in that trailer. Tom and I shared it because Stanley would say, 'You're not each getting a trailer. We can't afford it.' Tom had a smaller area because he was running stuff. And he'd play video games. That was when (Minesweeper) was big. So there was a lot of that."

Nicole went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006 following her 2001 divorce from Tom and they later welcomed two daughters together.

Tom went on to marry Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes, and they share a daughter - but the marriage ended in 2012 after six years.