Ryan Reynolds reveals plans for more kids with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has admitted he would love to have more kids with wife Blake Lively.

"As many as possible," the Deadpool actor told E! News. "As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let's have more! The more the merrier."

The couple have been married 12 years and already have four children; daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, as well as a fourth child born in 2023 that they have never revealed any information about.

Ryan was giving the interview alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, and joked that his children always default to Hugh, 55.

"My kids prefer everything Hugh to me," he joked, before Hugh chimed in, "Mainly just as a parent."

Blake, 36, recently joked on Instagram that Ryan, 47, was trying to convince her to have another baby after he posted a video of himself cuddling, Dogpool, a pup that won the Ugliest Dog in Britain title.

"SOS," she wrote alongside the video. "He's trying to get me pregnant again."

The actress has also been quick to slam rumours the couple had split.

"You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumours going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," one fan wrote on her Instagram account. The It Ends With Us star shut down the comment immediately, simply replying, "Haha they wish."