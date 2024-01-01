Jennifer Meyer credits Gwyneth Paltrow with getting her through Tobey Maguire divorce

Jennifer Meyer has told how Gwyneth Paltrow helped her achieve an amicable divorce with Tobey Maguire.

The jewellery designer split from her husband of nine years in 2016, and they were officially divorced four years later.

"Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was doing with Chris (Martin)," Jennifer said on The Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.

"This 'conscious uncoupling' that everyone was sort of making fun of, I got to see it firsthand. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever witnessed two human beings go through. She was so loving and kind and open to him and she created this family. I watched her do this, and I was like, 'wow'. That's not what I was taught growing up. I was taught that divorce is ugly."

Gwyneth introduced Jennifer to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, who originally helped the Goop founder with her "conscious uncoupling".

Jennifer explained, "She didn't tell me her process. She just said, 'I have someone for you to meet with. Good luck, basically.' I think you gotta give people their own process."

Jennifer and Tobey share daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15. They are both in new relationships but remain good friends.

"I literally have the best ex-husband in the world, and I hit the jackpot," Jennifer has said of Tobey. She has called him her "best friend," and added, "I honestly don't know what I would do without him in my life. I ride for him so hard."