Blake Lively sparks rumours she is Lady Deadpool

Blake Lively has sparked rumours she plays Lady Deadpool in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The actress posted a picture of her kissing husband Ryan Reynolds on the set of the upcoming movie.

Ryan was dressed as Deadpool, and Blake was wearing red - something fans took to be a hint that she's involved in the film.

"You can see her Deadpool suit. She's got it wrapped around her arm," one fan commented on the post. Another noted, "Okay it's her. They keep posting stuff like this, it's gonna be her."

Speculation has been rife over who is playing the female character, after the movie teaser showed a pair of legs in a red suit. Some fans had believed the character would be played by Taylor Swift, who is best friends with Blake. However, Ryan denied the fact the Grammy-award winning singer had a role in the movie. "She's our friend - that is not in this film" he confirmed.

Alongside the photo she posted, Blake praised her husband for being influenced by her millennial likes and dislikes - despite the fact Deadpool & Wolverine will be released at the same time as her new movie, It Ends With Us.

She wrote, "My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it's painted are all so seen... MY WORD... it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times."