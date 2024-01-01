Miriam Margolyes reveals fear of being penniless in old age

Miriam Margolyes has revealed her fears of being left penniless in her old age.

The actress explained she's saving money to pay for carers when she can no longer work.

Miriam, 83, told the Radio Times that as she is childless, she fears what may happen to her when she can no longer earn money. She and her partner, Heather, have been together since 1968.

"I'm worried that I won't have enough money for carers when I finally get paralysed or whatever it is that's going to happen to me," Miriam said.

"I'm saving up cash so that I can pay people to look after me and my partner. We don't have children, so I need to make sure I'm going to be looked after in the way that I've become accustomed."

The Harry Potter star suffers from spinal stenosis, meaning the space inside her backbone is too small, which can put pressure on the spinal cord.

Miriam recently revealed she had earned hundreds of thousands of pounds making videos for fans on the "Cameo" app.

"Since Covid I have made £365,000 through cameos and personalised videos," she told This Morning. "One day I will need carers. I want to be comfortable and I want them to be properly paid for. It is really because I want to make money though and they pay me to do it."