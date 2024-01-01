Lisa Kudrow initially believed Matthew Perry's Friends character was gay

Lisa Kudrow has recalled how she originally believed Matthew Perry's character on Friends was gay.

During an interview for the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast that aired on Monday, the actress praised Matthew, who died at the age of 54 last October.

Remembering her friend and co-star, Lisa described how she initially thought Matthew's Chandler Bing was gay when reading the script for the first season of the wildly popular '90s sitcom.

"He was such a huge (talent). I thought that the Chandler character, when I read it, I went, 'Oh, they have a gay character, that's good,'" she recalled. "And so, at the table read, I just did a double take at him. Oh my God. That I never even in a million years could have envisioned anyone playing the character like that and with his own rhythm and everything. It's his own."

Conan agreed, adding: "Impeccable timing."

In addition, the former late-night TV host discussed how Lisa used to gush over Matthew's comedic talent to him when they were dating.

"You called me up, and you were raving about..." he commented, while the 60-year-old chimed in, "Matthew."

"Yes. And you were saying, he's so funny... There was part of me that was jealous," the comedian admitted. "Like, 'O.K., I make you laugh pretty hard,' and you were like, 'No, you don't understand. This guy's really (funny).'"

Conan, 61, eventually agreed with Lisa after watching Matthew appear on Friends, though the actress insisted that her former boyfriend is still "one of the funniest people I know".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lisa shared that she sometimes watches Friends.

"I used to not be able to watch it at all," she noted. "I mean, I'd see it on and be mildly interested, and then I'd see me and say, 'That's enough of that. I can't bear it.' And then well, listen. After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn't about me. It had to do with him for some reason. And so, I have started watching Friends. Not started like season one... But there are marathons on, and I have spent, at times, since he died, all day long watching the show."

Lisa emphasised that the entire cast, also comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, were "phenomenally hilarious".