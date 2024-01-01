Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal name of fourth baby

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have finally revealed the name of their fourth baby.

The couple, who share daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and four-year-old Betty, welcomed another little one in early 2023.

While Ryan and Blake have kept all information about the tot under wraps, while addressing the audience at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Monday, the Canadian star divulged that the new addition's name is Olin.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said. "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life."

The 47-year-old concluded: "I love that my entire family is here."

Ryan didn't share the sex of the baby.

As part of an appearance on the Today show in May, the actor joked that he and Blake were waiting on their friend Taylor Swift to choose a name for the baby as she had previously mentioned the names of the three older children on her tracks.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting," Ryan jokingly commented.

The Proposal star added of the All Too Well hitmaker, "She's a prolific writer - I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit U.S. cinemas on Friday.