Robert Pattinson 'in talks for new thriller' with Jennifer Lawrence

Robert Pattinson is reportedly in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence in 'Die, My Love'.

The 38-year-old actor - who has recently appeared in the likes of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as the Caped Crusader, and Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' - is said to be discussing the possibility of boarding the upcoming thriller.

The movie follows a mother (Lawrence) who is struggling with her sanity in a battle with her psychosis.

It's not yet known what role Pattinson would play in the film.

Enda Walsh and Lynne Ramsay have co-written the script, while Ramsay herself will be at the helm.

Lawrence, 33, and Justine Ciarrocchi's Excellent Cadaver company is producing, as well as Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calterwood.

The film is being financed by Black Label Media.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is said to have signed up to produce and act in 'Why Don't You Love Me?', an adaptation of Paul B. Rainey's 2023 sci-fi comedy graphic novel.

The story follows an unhappily married couple who struggle through their personal and professional lives until they discover that their reality is not how it seems and that there could be alternatives.

The 'Hunger Games' star will also be acting in and producing the murder mystery picture 'The Wives' that was acquired by Apple Original Films last month in what was described as a "highly competitive situation".

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but the film is said to be inspired by the 'Real Housewives' TV franchise that centres on the antics of well-to-do women in various locations across the United States.

Pattinson next big role is in Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17', while he's also expected to return as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' sequel.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn recently revealed the script is still being written, but when asked for a timeline, he simply teased on Threads: "When Matt thinks it's ready!"