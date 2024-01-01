Sharon Stone cast as villain in Nobody 2

Sharon Stone has been tapped to play the villain in the upcoming action thriller Nobody 2.

The Basic Instinct actress will star opposite Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 surprise hit.

Stone confirmed the news by posting an article about her new role on her Instagram Stories.

In the original film, Odenkirk played Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary mild-mannered man who returns to his former assassin life after he and his family are targeted by a vengeful mobster.

It was a surprise hit at the box office, taking $57.5 million (£44.4 million) against a $16 million (£12 million) budget, and a sequel was greenlit the following year.

Plot details for Nobody 2 are being kept under wraps.

The follow-up will be directed by Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto from a screenplay by original scribe Derek Kolstad as well as Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem.

In addition to co-writing and starring in the film, the Breaking Bad actor is producing the film alongside director David Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick for their 87North banner.

Connie Nielsen, who played Hutch's wife Becca Mansell, previously indicated that she would be back for the sequel.

"I adore him (Odenkirk). That guy is just so great. And then, on top of that, you have this family again," she told Screen Rant in January. "I'm a family person and I love depicting the tensions inside of a family; the natural tensions, but also the sweetness that underlies the love that connects all of these people together. This is a great family. It's a great story that I look forward to returning to, definitely."

Filming is due to begin later this year ahead of a release in August 2025.