Sharon Stone to star as a villain opposite Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2

Sharon Stone has joined Bob Odenkirk to star in Universal Pictures' highly anticipated action sequel ‘Nobody 2’.

The pair previously co-starred as agent Iris Burton and Tommy Wiseau in James Franco's critically acclaimed 2017 biographical comedy, ‘The Disaster Artist’.

According to Deadline, Stone - who rose to fame for her roles in Paul Verhoeven’s films ‘Total Recall’ (1990) and ‘Basic Instinct’ (1992) - will play the villain in ‘Nobody 2’.

The movie is scheduled for release in August 2025, though plot details remain tightly under wraps.

Odenkirk, Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem are on writing duties, with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch among the producers.

The first movie follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a father hiding from his past as a deadly government assassin.

When his family is traumatised by a home invasion, Hutch's dormant rage and skills re-emerge, thrusting him into conflict with a Russian drug lord.

Stone earned an Oscar nomination for her work opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in the 1995 film ‘Casino’.

News of her role in ‘Nobody 2’ comes weeks after she opened up about having "zero money" following a stroke in 2001 that led to the loss of her $18 million fortune.

The life-changing event took her seven years to recover from, both financially and physically.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stone said: "People took advantage of me during that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone - everything was in other people’s names."

When asked how she recovered from the stroke, she replied: "I decided to stay present and let go. I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."