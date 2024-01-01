Hailey Bieber admits she isn't 'super close' to her family anymore

Hailey Bieber has admitted she is no longer "super close" to her family.

The model, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber, has opened up about her relationship with her famous family.

Hailey is the daughter of actor and film producer Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actors Alec Baldwin and Billy Baldwin.

"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," the 27-year-old told W magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

She added, "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

The Rhode founder noted that although she is not as close to her family as she once was, she still has "beautiful memories" of her "fairly normal childhood".

"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," Hailey shared. "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognised that that was different."

The Baldwins have been in the news several times in the past year.

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust. The charges were dropped earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Hailey's older sister Alaia was arrested in February on charges of assault, simple assault, simple battery and trespassing.

Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, announced they were expecting their first child in May.