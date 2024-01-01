Matthew Macfadyen shares massive Pride & Prejudice regret

Matthew Macfadyen has reflected negatively on his inclusion in the Oscar-nominated 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

The 49-year-old Succession actor played Mr Darcy in the Joe Wright directed spectacle which co-starred Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn and the late Donald Sutherland.

Matthew did not have a good time working on the film, responding to say "I really didn't" when CBS Mornings host Anthony Mason asked, "You said you didn't really enjoy playing Darcy?"

Explaining further, Matthew said, "I feel bad saying that. There were moments where I had a good time, but I wish I would have enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it."

He added, "Maybe I felt a bit miscast. I'm not dishy enough. But it worked out."

Some Pride & Prejudice fans had been anxious about Matthew playing the part of Mr Darcy a decade after Colin Firth made a name for himself playing the role in a 1995 BBC television adaptation of the Jane Austen tale.

Matthew told the Oakham School magazine, The Oakhamian, in 2005, "Comparisons are inevitable. I was bemused when people asked how I was coping with the spectre of Colin Firth as Darcy. I actually felt thrilled and very flattered to be in such good company."

He added, "You'd never dream of playing Hamlet or Konstantin or Jimmy Porter if you worried about all the fantastic actors who have already played these parts."