Keanu Reeves explains why he is 'thinking about death all the time'

Keanu Reeves has opened up about his thoughts on mortality, admitting he thinks about death "all the time".

The Hollywood star will turn 60 in September and is currently promoting his latest project - a novel titled The Book of Elsewhere which he co-wrote with British science fiction author China Miéville.

The novel features a main character who is an immortal warrior who longs to be able to die.

In a discussion with the BBC, Keanu shared his own views on death, saying, "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time. Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitised (us) to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have."

He went on to express the positive nature of creative writing, explaining, "Maybe ultimately the fantasy of building another world brings some kind of comfort in some way.

"There's something ultimately about the creative gesture that comes from pain. Creating stuff is great. Just creating, sharing, and hopefully people like the stories that we tell."

Keanu's personal life has been impacted by tragic deaths in the past - as he and then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their baby daughter when she was stillborn in December 1999.

Jennifer then died in a car crash in April 2001 - passing away days after reconciling with Keanu after they previously split in early 2000.