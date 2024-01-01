Bridgerton confirms who will lead season four

Bridgerton's hotly anticipated fourth season will turn attention to one of the male characters.

The makers of the smash Netflix show have confirmed that Benedict Bridgerton's romantic trials will unfold across the next batch of episodes.

Teasing plans, the official show X account declared on Tuesday, "It has been brought to this author's attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart ... Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season."

The post was accompanied by a short teaser video showing Luke Thompson in character as Benedict being welcomed into the marriage market.

Footage also showed Luke, 36, behind-the-scenes of the show being handed a suit.

Looking confused, the actor noted that he already had a suit for the evening, prompting someone off-screen to say, "Oh no, it's not for tonight. It's for the masquerade ball."

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously warned fans there will be a wait before season four is available to stream, telling The Hollywood Reporter in June, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Season one of Bridgerton was released in 2020, with season two streaming in 2022 and season three was released in two parts earlier this year.