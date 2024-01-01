Clint Eastwood's partner Christine Sandera's cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Clint Eastwood's partner, Christine Sandera, has been revealed.

The 61-year-old died of a heart attack, a representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed to the New York Post.

The death certificate listed her immediate cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia, which causes the heart's rhythm to beat too slowly, too quickly or irregularly. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was also mentioned as an additional condition.

After her death last week, Clint, 91, said in a statement, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

The pair had been together since 2014 but kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. They first met when Christina was working as a restaurant hostess at the actor's hotel, the Mission Ranch, in California, but reportedly didn't strike up a romance until the following year. Later in 2015, they appeared on the red carpet together at the Oscars, where Clint's drama, American Sniper was up for six awards.

Soon after, Christina moved into Clint's mansion, that he'd built for ex-wife Dina, just several months earlier.

In 2022 the couple were seen in a picture on social media, alongside Clint's adult daughters. At the time, insiders confirmed Clint was "with Christina and happy," adding, "Clint's kids have all met Christina and like her."

The Unforgiven actor was previously married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 until 1984, then Dina Ruiz from 1996 until 2014. He is dad to eight children to six different women.