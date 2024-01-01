Ryan Reynolds confirms 'surprises' in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has revealed there are "surprises" in new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rumours have swirled for months about the cameos in the upcoming movie, particularly around whether Taylor Swift will make an appearance.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan straight out whether the Grammy-award winner appears in the new Deadpool film, the actor said, "I wish," adding, "If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool. She's funny, funny, funny!"

He had previously confirmed "once and for all" with E! News that Taylor is "not in this film", however he did reveal to Jimmy there are other famous faces who will appear in the latest instalment of the cult franchise.

"We don't really have cameos as much as surprises," he said. "The folks that do show up in the movie - I have no idea how we've managed to keep it secret, given the internet, somehow it hasn't come out - they have beginnings, middles and ends. It's not just like, 'Hey, there's that person!' and we move on. They're there for a reason."

Taylor Swift, who is friends with both Ryan and his wife Blake Lively has a history with Deadpool. She has previously dressed up as the anti-hero for Halloween, and in Deadpool 2, the superhero wears a t-shirt featuring Taylor's cats, Meredith and Olivia.

"Yes, I had a T-shirt made," Ryan recently told SiriusXM, joking the singer took legal action against him in response. "I was sued. I lost everything in that one. And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow. Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn't even bother with it."