Jennie Garth felt 'very fearful' after co-stars' deaths

Jennie Garth has admitted she felt "very fearful" after her 90210 co-stars' deaths.

The former 90210 actress reflected on the passing of Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry in an episode of her podcast with fellow show alumnus, Tori Spelling.

"It made me feel very fearful, especially just with Luke dying and now Shannen," Jennie, 52, admitted in the July 22 episode of their 90210MG podcast. "I just feel like, I don't know, it could be any of us (who) could go at any moment. That kind of feeling... yeah, that's scary."

For her part, Tori, 51, revealed that while she has, "always been a fearful person", Shannen's death in early July had left her feeling less afraid than Luke's had in 2019.

"I didn't feel fear at all when she passed. I just felt sad," Tori explained. "I felt sad for the second chapter she had, and I was so excited for that chapter for her and wanted her so badly to have that."

Shannen passed away aged 53 after a protracted battle with cancer. Luke was 52 when he suffered a massive ischemic stroke at his home. Days later, a second stroke in hospital led his family to remove him from life support.