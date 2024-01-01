Hugh Jackman is still 'open' to a Greatest Showman sequel

The 55-year-old actor portrayed circus owner PT Barnum in the 2017 musical blockbuster, and he hasn't ruled out stepping into the ring again.

Hugh told E! News: "The first one took us eight years.

"Maybe we started five years ago, and it's gonna be another nine years.

"I love that movie, and I loved everything about it. So yeah, I'm open."

In a joint interview, his 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Ryan Reynolds jokingly asked: "What are you so afraid [of]?

"Give us a sequel! My kids want it even!"

Hugh responded: "If I say no or yes or anything, no one believes me anymore. I said I was never playing Wolverine again. So, whatever."

Ryan, 47, recently shared how he came home to find Hugh singing along to the film with his four children with wife Blake Lively.

He told SiriusXM: "My kids watch Greatest Showman all the time.

"I walked into my house, and I've come in, I've heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner and there are my kids watching the movie, singing along and there's Hugh acting it out with them like just this big kid.

"It was [one of] the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I'd ever seen. I knew I would never be able to top it, so I've started a new life in a new country with a secret family just like everyone's supposed to."

Hugh quipped: "By the way, we didn't rent it, we bought it on your account. Residuals."

The pair were speaking to promote the incoming Marvel flick 'Deadpool and Wolverine', which sees Ryan play Deadpool and Hugh stars as Wolverine.

The film actually features the song 'The Greatest Show' from 'The Greatest Showman' in a crossover for Hugh.