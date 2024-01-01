Lil Rel Howery shuts down Ozempic accusations amid dramatic weight loss

Lil Rel Howery has shut down speculation suggesting he has been using Ozempic amid his weight-loss transformation.

The comedian, real name Milton Howery Jr., revealed his new physique at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Harold and the Purple Crayon over the weekend, prompting social media users to accuse him of using the weight-loss medication.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Howery responded to the allegations and insisted he has been using natural methods.

"This is my own appreciation post for myself. I've worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I'm so proud of myself," he wrote. "This is the best I've ever felt and looked in my whole life. Honestly. To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to the next level of pure happiness."

In recent years, the use of Ozempic - a weekly injection designed to help those with Type 2 diabetes - has caused a stir in the entertainment industry, with celebrities using it to help them lose and maintain their weight.

And while Howery didn't explicitly mention the drug in his post, he did urge people to "really put the work in".

"Whatever you do please do for yourself and if you can don't take the short cut really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that's the honest to God Truth. Let me be an example of truly putting the work in," the 44-year-old added.

Accordingly, a number of stars were quick to congratulate Howery on his new look.

"Looking great Rel!" praised Wanda Sykes, while Terry Crews enthused, "You look fantastic man."

Harold and the Purple Crayon opens in U.S. cinemas on 2 August.