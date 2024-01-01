Brooklyn Decker slams tabloid for re-publishing comments on J. D. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy

Brooklyn Decker has criticised a tabloid newspaper for re-publishing comments she once made about J. D. Vance's memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

On Tuesday, editors at DailyMail.com published an article in which they noted the Grace and Frankie actress had "credited" Vance with "giving her a clearer perspective on her own background and upbringing".

However, the writer didn't include the full context of the quotes in the headline or introduction of the piece.

Accordingly, Decker later took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she wasn't a supporter of Vance - who is Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election - but simply had once read his 2016 memoir and found it to be "interesting".

"Anyway, yes, I did read the book when it came out and I found it to be very interesting because I was born in Kettering, Ohio and my mom is from Middletown," she stated to the camera. "My mom's whole family is from there by way of Kentucky much like J.D. Vance's family. So, I grew up visiting very often, going there to see family, my cousins, my aunt and uncle - whom I love very much - are still there."

In addition, Decker pointed out that her comments were from an interview with Society Texas magazine that were originally published in January 2020.

"So yeah, I thought the book was interesting. I just think it's funny that a gossip rag is cobbling together quotes of a D-list celebrity from 2012, 12 years ago, 10 years ago, eight years ago to support a candidate that they like. I just think we are living in some very funny times. It's funny out there, folks," the 37-year-old continued.

In a separate post, Decker also noted that she was supporting current U.S. Vice President and the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, in her run for the presidency.

"In honor of this hilariously egregious article, I am donating to @kamalaharris for President. You can too!" she wrote, adding a link to Harris's campaign website.

Ron Howard directed a movie adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close in 2020.