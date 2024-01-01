Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcome second child

Alicia Vikander gave birth to her and Michael Fassbender's second child earlier this year.

In an interview with her co-star Taylor Russell for ELLE UK, the American actress told the Swedish star she was "so impressed" by her physical work on their upcoming movie Hope because Vikander had "literally just had (her) second baby".

In response, the Ex Machina actress replied, "All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier. Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it. It's so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it."

Vikander, 35, noted that she gave birth on-screen four times before doing so in real life and added, "Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, 'I'm sorry.' I felt like such an imposter."

Vikander met X-Men: First Class star Fassbender on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014 and they tied the knot in 2017. The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021. They divide their time between London and Lisbon, Portugal.

The Danish Girl star did not share details about their second child.

However, while interviewing Mads Mikkelsen and director Nikolaj Arcel in an IndieWire video published on 1 March, Vikander revealed she was pregnant.

"I'm having another big project coming on. Another love story actually. It's another baby arriving in two months," she shared. "I will stay at home for two months and then I'm gonna go to South Korea and work and shoot like a sci-fi thriller action (movie, Hope)."

Hope marks Vikander's latest on-screen collaboration with her husband. They have already wrapped filming the project, which is due out next year.