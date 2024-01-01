Rita Ora explains how she 'forced' Taika Waititi to propose to her

Rita Ora has shared more details of the beginnings of her marriage to Taika Waititi, saying she "forced" him to propose.

The 33-year-old Praising You singer began dating New Zealand filmmaker Taika in 2021 and they secretly tied-the-knot in August 2022.

They kept the happy news to themselves until the following summer when they publicly announced their first anniversary as husband and wife.

Speaking on Apple Music 1's The Rebecca Judd show on Wednesday morning, Rita gave more details about her marriage.

The Anywhere singer said, "She put a ring on it. He put a ring on it. Well, I mean, I forced him to put a ring on it.

"I don't think I'll ever get used to it. It's good though, because that's my guy. We create together, we inspire each other, we have a lot of plans to do so many projects together, which I think people are going to be genuinely surprised about."

Her latest update comes just two weeks after she spilled details of her wedding day on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed, "There was no plan, I got married off the cuff and it was so much fun.

"Then we were like oh now what? So we just kind of booked out a hotel and had a little party... Tiffany Haddish was there as well who is a great friend of mine, and she was going, 'Well, I guess we're doing this then!'"