Billy Ray Cyrus brands daughter Miley Cyrus 'skank' in shock audio

Billy Ray Cyrus has been caught on audio lashing out at his own daughter in an astonishing outburst.

The 62-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer shares daughter Miley Cyrus, 32, with ex-wife Tish Finley and is currently divorcing wife number three, Firerose.

Firerose, real name Johanna Rosie Scholem, 35, has shared audio with the DailyMail.com which she claims captures Billy Ray launching into a toxic rant - the likes of which she says she experienced when they were married.

The recordings shared include one clip where Billy Ray allegedly makes reference to his daughter, exclaiming, "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."

While his outbursts at Firerose, reportedly sparked after being made to be too late to go on stage at a gig, has the country singer yelling, "If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I'm really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen.

"I don't know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen... this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f**king b***h."

The expletive-laden outburst includes audio of Firerose begging her then-husband to stop shouting, only for him to rage, "I don' think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s**t. What I think you are is a selfish f**king b***h. That's what you are. This would not be happening if you had just shut your f**king mouth. Look what a f**king mess you've made."

Billy Ray and Australian singer Firerose were married in October last year but announced they had split in May this year, claiming irreconcilable differences as well as inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for the divorce.

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish, 57, in 1993 but divorced in 2023 and the pair share Miley as well as son Braison, 30, and daughter Noah, 24.

The Grammy Award-winning star was also married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991, and shares a son named Christopher, 32, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.