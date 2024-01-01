Vanessa Williams reveals she quietly divorced her third husband in 2021

Vanessa Williams stunned fans by revealing she quietly divorced her husband, Jim Skrip, three years ago.

The 61-year-old Save The Best For Last singer has been married three times - most recently tying-the-knot with accountant Jim in 2015.

But the marriage secretly ended in divorce in 2021 - and now Vanessa says she's open to finding love again.

Dropping her bombshell in an interview with People, the Desperate Housewives star said, "I'm doing what I love, and I'm in love with life... There is not one person that I'm in love with, but I'm in love with everybody."

Of her single life, she added, "I love my freedom. I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people and wonderful opportunities."

Vanessa was previously married to Canadian actor and former basketball player Rick Fox, 55, from 1999 until 2004, while her first marriage to film producer Ramon Hervey II, 73, lasted from 1987 until 1997.

The star shares children Melanie, Jillian, and Devin, with Ramon, and also has a daughter named Sasha who she shares with Rick.

Fans in the UK will soon see Vanessa on stage in London's West End as she is playing Miranda Priestly in the hotly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Announcing her casting back in February, Vanessa declared in a statement, "Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true. Gird your loins, folks."

The show is currently running preview performances at the Theatre Royal Plymouth and will transfer to London's Dominion Theatre on 24 October.