Kim Kardashian brands mum Kris Jenner 'lazy'

Kim Kardashian has branded her mum and manager Kris Jenner "lazy."

The reality star spoke out in a trailer for the finale of The Kardashians Season 5.

Her comments came after most of the family agreed to take a test to determine their biological age, and work out if they are older or younger than they really are.

As she is having her blood taken for the test, Kim, 43, remarked, "I definitely think I'm going to be younger, just for like how much health and wellness and everything that I do. I would be like, OK it's all a scam."

She added, "My mom, she loves her martinis and she doesn't love to work out. She calls it 'pilate-y.' She can't even finish the f***ing name Pilates. She's so lazy and can't even do it."

She then referred to Kris, 68, previously being told by a doctor she could be in her 40s. "Of course she's not going to be 20 years younger like she thinks," she said, adding, "She looks it. And listen, I'd rather look it,"

In the trailer, Khloe, 40, admitted she wants to live longer "for her kids" and predicts sister Kourtney will have a much younger biological age than her 45 years.

"I honestly feel like all of my sisters would be probably younger," she says. "Kourt works out, she eats great, I mean, disgusting. Avocado smoothies?" before listing all the food she loves, including "ice cream, cookies, Goldfish, Wheat Thins, cereal."