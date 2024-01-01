Salma Hayek 'proud' to carry Olympic torch

Salma Hayek has reflected on how "proud" she was to take part in the Olympic Torch Relay.

The 57-year-old actress was amongst the 175 torchbearers who carried the torch from Rambouillet to Versailles before the beginning of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Yesterday, I had the honour of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity," she shared in an Instagram post.

"If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way. As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all."

The Olympics website tells how torchbearers are "selected based on their commitment, dedication and how they embody at least one of the core tenets of Paris 2024," which include "communities" and "the collective."

Salma has strong ties to France. She is married to François-Henri Pinault, the billionaire CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate Kering, who owns designer brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen. He also heads up French investment firm Artémis, which owns the majority stake in the Creative Artists Agency. In June, Salma and Henri attended the State dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron.

Snoop Dogg also carried the torch for part of its journey, along with French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday.