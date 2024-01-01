Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' dig

Jennifer Aniston has slammed presidential candidate JD Vance over his "childless cat lady" dig at Kamala Harris.

The Morning Wars actress took to social media to express her disgust over the Republican politician's 2021 comments about Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In his comments, which recently resurfaced via a viral Twitter/X post, JD Vance had compared Kamala - who has stepchildren, but does not have biological children - to "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" and "have no direct stake" in the country's future.

After learning of the comments this week, Jennifer, 55, expressed her disappointment, saying she "truly can't believe" a potential Vice President of the United States could say such a thing.

"All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," Jennifer wrote in a 24 July Instagram Story.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Jennifer has been open in the past about her struggles to conceive via IVF and her eventual acceptance of her childlessness.

"The ship has sailed... I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?'" she told Allure in 2022. "I don't have to think about that anymore".