Khloé Kardashian thrilled to learn biological age after confessing junk food habit

Khloé Kardashian was ecstatic to learn of her biological age after recently undergoing some health tests.

During the season five finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star was seen joining her mother Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, and Scott Disick to undergo blood tests in order to learn their biological ages.

In a confessional, Khloé admitted that she loves to eat ice cream, cookies, crackers, and cereal, so didn't have high hopes for the results.

And after the doctor announced via video call that Kris's biological age is six years younger than her actual 68 and that Kim's biological age is 34, the mother-of-two emphasised her concerns.

"My heart is racing. I feel my pulse beating out of my neck. Why am I so freaked out? If I find out I'm 812, I'm just gonna cry. I can't do this," she said.

However, Khloé - who was 39 at the time of filming - changed her tune when the doctor told her that her biological age was 28.

"Never in a million years! If I had to bet money, I would've never bet on myself," she enthused. "Kim is livid, by the way. I know she's p**sed."

Accordingly, Kim conceded that she was upset to lose to her younger sister.

"For sure I'm p**sed. I always wanna be the highest achiever," the 43-year-old declared.

Elsewhere in the footage, the doctor informed Khloé that her pace of ageing is a staggering .72.

"The world needs to know that me, the fat one, is now better than the best one. My tagline on Keeping Up (with the Kardashians) was, 'I'm the fat funny sister,' if you look at the opening of the show," she recalled.

Khloé also noted that she was pleased with the results considering that she has been experiencing a lot of stress in her personal life of late.

"This is the best I've ever taken in my f**king life. If it's not broke, don't fix it," she smiled, adding: "The kids' menu coming right up! Pizza! No, I'm not gonna change. And let me tell you, this is not even my prime... Give me a couple years when I'm zen and let me take this test again."

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu/Disney+.