George Lazenby announces retirement

James Bond star George Lazenby has retired from acting.

The 84-year-old Australian actor, who played the famous spy in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, announced on X/Twitter that he was withdrawing from the public eye to spend time with his family.

"This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work," he wrote. "Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.

"I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 - the best representative I ever had. I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George."

His announcement comes months after he was hospitalised with a head injury after suffering a fall in his Los Angeles home in November. He spent several weeks at a care home before returning to his house.

Lazenby is best known for playing 007 only once. He was drafted in to replace Sean Connery and declined to return to make more Bond films after shooting On Her Majesty's Secret Service, his debut film.

In the 2017 docudrama Becoming Bond, Lazenby explored how his decision to walk away from the lucrative franchise affected his life and career.

His other film credits include Universal Soldier, The Man from Hong Kong, Gettysburg and The Kentucky Fried Movie.

According to IMDb, he has two films yet to be released - the sci-fi horror Z Dead End and the sequel to his 2024 movie Mundije.