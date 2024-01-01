Paul Feig 'very excited' to work with Jason Blum on Worst Roommate Ever

Director Paul Feig is "very excited" to be working with producer Jason Blum on the upcoming movie Worst Roommate Ever.

The Bridesmaids filmmaker is set to direct a movie adaptation of William Brennan's 2018 New York Magazine article, which inspired the Netflix anthology docuseries of the same name.

Addressing the news on X/Twitter, Feig told his followers he was thrilled to finally make a movie with Blumhouse Productions, which primarily creates horror movies.

Reposting Blum's message, he added, "Very excited to be finally be working with you, Jason! I love Blumhouse movies."

In the film, a newly single woman finds a seemingly perfect gentleman to sublet the spare room in her dream home, but she soon learns that his deceit goes beyond a phoney name and application - he is a serial squatter and won't leave without a fight.

"Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with," Feig said in the official announcement. "In other words, I couldn't be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film."

Worst Roommate Ever, which is also produced by Blumhouse, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and the second season debuted in June this year.

Feig, who will also produce the film with his production partner Laura Fischer, is gearing up to promote his new comedy Jackpot, starring John Cena and Awkwafina. He recently wrapped filming the sequel to A Simple Favor with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.