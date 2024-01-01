Kim Kardashian reveals why she dumped mystery ex

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she dumped her mystery ex.

During Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reflected on what led to the end of her relationship with her ex, who she never revealed the identity of.

Kim explained that after going to therapy on the advice of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she learned that her "fight or flight" tendencies were affecting her romantic relationships.

"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way,'" she explained, continuing, "and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule.'"

The reality star admitted, "I feel like that's how I would get in relationships."

Kim then referenced her relationship with the mystery ex, whose name was redacted, saying, "Like when (redacted) would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?' I'm like, 'Get out of here!'"

The Skims founder noted that she chose not to take her ex's advice, which led to the relationship's downfall.

"That was the beginning of the end," she said.

In 2023, it was reported that Kim was dating a mystery man, referred to as Fred by Kourtney's ex Scott Disick during an episode of The Kardashians.