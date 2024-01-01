Kristin Cavallari 'done' with fame

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she wants to step out of the spotlight by the time she's 40.

"My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy," the 37-year-old said in an interview with Bustle.

"I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun."

The former reality star, who became famous in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, before also starring in The Hills, is mum to three children, sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, eight, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. She admitted that by the time they finish high school she wants to be retired from the world of celebrity.

"I'm not going to be in Hollywood. I'll be done," she said. "I have a set amount of money in my mind, and then I'm done working."

She reflected on her career, saying, "I've been grinding since I was 17, and I'm tired," before saying she just wants to "live a chill life."

She currently hosts the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast and also runs lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, that she launched in 2017. Later this month she'll release her first fragrance under the brand, called Hard Feelings.

She added, "My life is centred around my kids. I don't have any help with my kids. I don't even have an assistant right now, and so I just don't have time for anything else. All I want to do is make the money from my podcast and Uncommon James and do what I need to do for those."