Taylor Swift pens heartfelt message for Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift has penned a heartfelt message for Hugh Jackman.

Taking to her Instagram account, the singer posted gushing words of support for the actor and his new movie, Deadpool and Wolverine.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film," Taylor, 34, wrote, in a caption accompanying a photograph of herself with Hugh and his co-star Ryan Reynolds, as well as Ryan's wife Blake Lively and the film's director Shawn Levy.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich."

Taylor went on to joke that the others in the picture were "randoms".

"I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you. These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave," she wrote.

"Deadpool and Wolverine is out! Buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome!"

Ryan, 47, shared the post, writing, "OMG, this may have just killed Hugh", to which 55-year-old Hugh himself quickly added a "100" emoji (meaning 100%) when he followed suit.

Deadpool and Wolverine is anticipated to have a blockbuster weekend opening, following its world premiere in New York on 22 July.